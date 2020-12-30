Service and tech innovations will drive recovery for hospitality sector

But innovations will guide the path to recovery in the coming years. In order to sustain and develop competitive advantage, hotel businesses are increasingly focusing on strategies to provide holistic experiential service in their offerings. Services are being tailored to cater to the unique requirements and personal tastes of travellers to craft experiences that are personal, as well as emotional and memorable. The entire industry is moving towards a future where business operations will have a more customer-centric environment. For this, hotel chains are constantly striving to match the exponentially rising standards of guest expectations. Apart from service innovations, the industry is also seeing hotel players who adopted innovative ways to utilize their ancillary revenue models. Many hotel and restaurant chains have opened online revenue models to stay afloat during the ongoing crisis. Longer staycation packages, doorstep food deliveries, repurposing property spaces as co-working and boutique office spaces, and curated wedding concepts are the trends that are catching on in the sector.