Service platforms should aim to minimize disintermediation risk
Online intermediaries could adopt various strategies to reduce the threat of being cut out of the loop
As platforms struggle with layoffs and cash burn, here’s a scenario that is quite important for them to fix. You book an appointment with a hairdresser on Urban Company (UC). The hairdresser arrives at your home, does a fine job, and before leaving, hands over contact details, offering a discount in the future if you make direct contact. Take another scenario: An Uber driver offers a small discount if you cancel the ride on the application and pay him directly. Customers can also initiate such deals. This phenomenon is called disintermediation, a fundamental problem for platforms. Why should the customer or seller pay a part of their mutual transaction’s value to the platform? In other words, what prevents a platform’s users from disintermediating its role? We outline some strategies platforms can use to prevent disintermediation and highlight the competition regulator’s role in monitoring anti-competitive behaviour.
