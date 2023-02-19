Service platforms should aim to minimize disintermediation risk

The role of antitrust action: However, even with an optimal platform strategy, the better service providers—who while working independently have low search and operational costs and face low income risks—would not gain from being on the platform. Reputed doctors may not have much use for a medical-services platform like Practo. The best teachers may leave Byju’s. The best hairdressers/plumbers/electricians may leave UC, and so on. Therefore, the service providers that remain on a platform can be of lower quality—a problem known as adverse selection. Indeed, in our primary research, we found that doctors enrolled on the online consultation programme at a medical-services platform (anonymized for this piece) were largely inexperienced (having less than five years of experience) or less qualified (did not have an MD or equivalent). This adverse selection can snowball if customers realize that the service quality on the platform is sub-par.