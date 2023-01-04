Set the G20 pace on plugging public finance data gaps

There are several factors embedded in India’s public financial management (PFM) system that contribute to data gaps in Indian numbers. The system has a complex history that dates back to the colonial era, when it had little transparency and citizen oversight. Since independence, the system has undergone significant reforms and changes. However, the Constitution covers only a basic framework and many operational budgetary reforms have no specific legal framework governing them; documentation requirements and budget timelines are not legally defined. Key practices, accounts and classifications have stayed unchanged, and the use of public accounts that conceal expenditures and result in a misleading picture of fiscal activity.

