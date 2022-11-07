Setting a course for the country’s future politics

In March 1974, the students of Bihar also started agitating, spurred on by the success of the student movement in Gujarat. Inspired by this, Jaiprakash Narayan called for “Sampoorn Kranti" (total revolution). This resistance quickly spread to other parts of the country. Meanwhile, Allahabad high court declared Indira’s election unlawful. She declared an Emergency to deal with these adverse circumstances. She called elections in 1977 and loosened the grip of the Emergency, but her party suffered a crushing defeat. As a result, a non-Congress government came to power for the first time. The change that started in Gujarat reached its logical conclusion with this. Eight non-Congress prime ministers have since assumed office. Of these, Narendra Modi is the only one under whose leadership a party has won the general elections with a clear majority for two consecutive terms.

