Seven reasons for Nykaa’s spectacular stock market debut

Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayyar said in an interview that she was once completely floored by an experience at a beauty store abroad, with its free trials, makeovers, vast choice and so much information under one roof. It was like a woman’s paradise, something Indian buyers had no easy access to. Nykaa fills that gap very well and in turn manages to earn loyal customers. It is not dissimilar to an old-fashioned sari-buying experience in Lucknow or Nasik, where the shopkeeper might indulge potential buyers by unwrapping dozens of expensive Kanjeevarams, Paithanis and chiffons, urging them to examine the spread even if there’s no sale at the end. This experience leaves the customer wanting to come back. The fourth factor working for Nykaa is that it can and does invest in inventory. Unlike other tech platforms that are constrained by regulation in case of foreign ownership, Nykaa is able to hold and invest in inventory, and even own and develop private-label brands. How it manages the potential conflict between its own brands and the premium third-party brands that it also sells is part of its secret sauce. Nevertheless, it is unconstrained by online marketplace rules, which are currently being debated and contested by other online biggies. This freedom to hold inventory is probably another factor that Nykaa investors have considered.