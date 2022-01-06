Seven rings of technology that could do Tolkien proud

Year 2021 of the Common Era was one in which crypto came into its own, not only as a trading instrument, but also as a real currency—if not of the real world, at least of this alternate reality on the internet called the Metaverse. Facebook Inc changed its name to Meta Inc, a16z and others introduced billion-dollar investments, Coinbase listed itself for its shares to be traded on a real-world stock exchange, and meme coins reigned. To me, the most profound revolution that this has ignited is the rise of the creator economy, where ‘individuality is monetized’ and artists, writers and other creators can carve out careers of their own. This will have a profound impact on jobs, organizations, and work in general. The Metaverse of course is new and uncertain, and as Tolkien says, “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out of your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to." The Metaverse, crypto and the creator economy that it has unleashed together promise to sweep us off to another world and a new reality.