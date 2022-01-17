Seven stages of our collective response to a pandemic

The WHO is currently monitoring a handful of these variants named Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. Most people have only a hazy recollection of the Greek alphabet. The early letters that have some role in high-school mathematics are better recognized. As the 15th letter, omicron has no such name recognition, even though it has some uses in advanced mathematics and astronomy. The WHO is continuing to monitor some other variants that include epsilon, eta, iota, kappa, zeta and mu, though for the moment they do not appear to be of concern. Revealing its smarts, the WHO decided to skip the letters Nu and Xi altogether. It did not want to confuse the public with ‘Nu’ conflicting with the ‘Novel’ moniker that this coronavirus has. And since the very purpose of adopting a naming convention was to disconnect the virus from its place of ‘origin’, the WHO astutely stayed away from using ‘Xi’. So, we have arrived at Omicron, the ‘o’ of the Greek alphabet. The next letter in the alphabet is ‘pi’. People are drawing comfort from the fact that the value of pi famously has a ‘non-repeating’ decimal. Alas, it is also non-terminating. The WHO has not yet communicated what it would do if we needed to go beyond the 24 letters in the Greek alphabet or indeed whether it would resolve to use only one of ‘phi’, ‘chi’ and ‘psi’ to avoid phonetic confusion.