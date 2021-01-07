Seven technology predictions for a year of accelerated change

The year 2020 gave rise to what I call The Covid Paradox, where the pandemic slowed down the world, but accelerated change While it was the year of the virus, it was also the year that science and technology came into its own. A vaccine in less than a year, the unstoppable rise of Elon Musk, startling new advances in artificial intelligence with GPT 3 and AlphaFold 2, and the tech backlash were some of the big tech events. As humanity welcomes 2021 with an almost desperate hope and optimism, would science and technology continue to shape the world? I have decided to be brave, and foolish, to predict what 2021 will bring. “A good forecaster," said a wise man, “is not smarter than everyone else, he merely has his ignorance better organized." So here is my ignorance, encapsulated into my top seven tech predictions for 2021.