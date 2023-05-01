The budget decision to reassess financial regulations, prompted perhaps by a successful reappraisal of banking rules by the Regulatory Review Authority (RRA), is welcome. RRA 2.0, announced in 2021 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had induced the withdrawal of 714 redundant banking circulars between November 2021 and May 2022. While legislative amendments to provide added teeth to India’s banking and market regulators are expected, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) must also consider specific regulatory reviews, especially of our jumbled capital-gains tax rules and unsettled pension regulations.

First, long-term capital gains (CG) tenor differences across different asset classes with differing tax rates demand a revisit. That the holding period for long term CG tax eligibility is 1 year for listed equity and bonds or equity mutual funds, 2 years for residential homes but 3 years for physical gold or hybrid mutual funds that invest 35%-65% in equity, defies logic and confuses most Indian taxpayers.

Regulations on CG applicability for residential redevelopment fall short. The perceptible tax intent for redevelopment projects is to offer stakeholder incentives to unlock vast urban housing supply potential while maximizing overall exchequer revenues, without burdening citizens or setting off a migration through myopic levies. Yet, home-switch rules remain highly complex for homeowners, with discretionary CG interpretations and debatable rules leading to much litigation. Given that older homes in overcrowded metros like Mumbai will increasingly be dismantled because of dilapidation accelerated by climatic factors and newer high-rises reconstructed thereon to meet burgeoning demand, simplified win-win regulations must be prioritized. While Section 54 of the Income Tax Act provides relief for individuals who sell a house to buy another, as they need not worry about CG tax liability (thanks to a deduction capped at ₹10 crore from 2023-24 onwards), owners staring at redevelopment of old dwellings are burdened with an unfair high tax outgo for flat-swap deals with little extra consideration. Redevelopment tax liability under Section 45 remains confused since it’s creatively considered a notional sale to a developer at market value plus a deemed repurchase transaction. There is more confusion on what constitutes ‘market value’—some interpretations imply it’s the future value of a redone flat once it staggers to completion, while others are more lenient.

Another key realty CG issue pertains to numerous dwellers getting zero relief from rules that require completion of complicated redevelopment high-rise schemes within the obsolete 3-year ‘makan’ construction timeline of Section 54. Ground reality is ignored, since realty projects approved by state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities and run even by ‘A’ grade redevelopers take 4-7 years to fructify or longer. If reconstruction does not happen within 3years of a flat handover, the entire CG computed becomes due. CG liability when redeveloped homes get sold subsequently is a separate burden. Instead of dividing realty redevelopment into two tricky notional sale and purchase transactions, why not treat it only as structure reconstruction, given that the preponderant land cost, including taxes, has already been paid and taxing the same part again is unfair? CG tax can be made applicable just once, when there’s a genuine sale of the redeveloped home, with prevailing market value less indexed old-home acquisition cost and indexed reconstruction cost constituting the capital gains.

As for the knotty pension wrangle, the Centre has for years advocated the National Pension System (NPS) schemes—a defined-contribution reform that allows flexibility in making asset allocation choices. To promote NPS usage across India’s employment spectrum, the budget of 2016 even allowed a one-time corpus shift from the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to the NPS. The PFRDA subsequently issued a circular in March 2017 detailing the process for a tax-free transfer of EPF balances to the NPS. This notable option hasn’t been operationalized yet. If a reluctance of government subscribers has caused this long delay, why can’t the bureaucracy allow the switch for others? After all, as market-linked returns incrementally enhance the NPS corpus on a wider user base, word-of-mouth publicity should gradually increase the scheme’s appeal.

In an encouraging move, the government staff pension issue is now being considered by a finance secretary-led committee. While 50% of last drawn salary is guaranteed under the old pension scheme (OPS), NPS returns could possibly exceed 40% vide the compounding power of equity markets and employee contributions rising a few notches. Higher assured returns can be targeted via innovative insurance or funding structures.

Further, whilst budget 2023 allowed standard deduction from one’s salary under the new income tax regime, a similar deduction is needed for annuity pension to assure tax parity between salary during employment or OPS pension and NPS annuities received, under both regimes. Tweaks like allowing the self NPS contributions (80CCD1B) of all subscribers as deductions on par with the permitted employer contribution (80CCD2) will further enhance the new default regime’s popularity. It could also aid the economy’s oft-ignored long-term savings.

To review all such complex regulations methodically, new financial-sector RRAs can potentially prove immensely helpful.

Ashiesh Kapoor is a corporate banker and certified treasury manager.