Several of India’s financial sector rules need a revamp4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Knotty issues of pensions and capital gains tax on realty deals are among those awaiting resolution
The budget decision to reassess financial regulations, prompted perhaps by a successful reappraisal of banking rules by the Regulatory Review Authority (RRA), is welcome. RRA 2.0, announced in 2021 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had induced the withdrawal of 714 redundant banking circulars between November 2021 and May 2022. While legislative amendments to provide added teeth to India’s banking and market regulators are expected, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) must also consider specific regulatory reviews, especially of our jumbled capital-gains tax rules and unsettled pension regulations.
