Several of India’s financial sector rules need a revamp

Regulations on CG applicability for residential redevelopment fall short. The perceptible tax intent for redevelopment projects is to offer stakeholder incentives to unlock vast urban housing supply potential while maximizing overall exchequer revenues, without burdening citizens or setting off a migration through myopic levies. Yet, home-switch rules remain highly complex for homeowners, with discretionary CG interpretations and debatable rules leading to much litigation. Given that older homes in overcrowded metros like Mumbai will increasingly be dismantled because of dilapidation accelerated by climatic factors and newer high-rises reconstructed thereon to meet burgeoning demand, simplified win-win regulations must be prioritized. While Section 54 of the Income Tax Act provides relief for individuals who sell a house to buy another, as they need not worry about CG tax liability (thanks to a deduction capped at ₹10 crore from 2023-24 onwards), owners staring at redevelopment of old dwellings are burdened with an unfair high tax outgo for flat-swap deals with little extra consideration. Redevelopment tax liability under Section 45 remains confused since it’s creatively considered a notional sale to a developer at market value plus a deemed repurchase transaction. There is more confusion on what constitutes ‘market value’—some interpretations imply it’s the future value of a redone flat once it staggers to completion, while others are more lenient.

