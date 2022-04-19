Sexual assault is a war crime that must not go unpunished

Still, there have been some welcome developments. The UK introduced the Murad Code on 13 April, named after Yezidi survivor and now human rights activist Nadia Murad, which is meant to set a new standard for evidence collection and the protection of victims. In 2021, Iraq adopted its Law on Support to Female Yezidi Survivors, which states that the policy of rape and sexual slavery enacted by the IS against Yezidis and other groups constitutes genocide and crimes against humanity. It provides for access to pensions, land and education, as well as a quota in public-sector employment for victims, but in a much-criticized omission, leaves out the generation of children born of that conflict-related rape.