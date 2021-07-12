SFBs reverse-merger plans at odds with RBI’s push for HoldCo model

This model has long been touted as vastly superior to the present model where banks in India have many subsidiaries; where impairment in one subsidiary, if large enough, could have serious implications for the safety of the parent bank and for larger financial stability. For example, note how the brouhaha over Punjab National Bank’s sale of its stake in PNB Housing to Carlyle (the deal is now in a limbo) impacted the parent bank’s shares. Or how the losses in CanStar, a scheme promoted by its mutual fund subsidiary, impacted parent Canara Bank back in the 1990s.