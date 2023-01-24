Sharks on TV are a result of easy money and the Cantillon effect

Now Cantillon lived during the time when Spain was mining a lot of gold and silver from South America. This was a period when gold and silver was money. And when money supply increased thanks to the new gold and silver coming in, Cantillon believed that it would first benefit the people closest to this new money, that is people associated with the mining industry; the owners of the mines, the adventurers, the smelters, the refiners, etc. These individuals would end up with a greater amount of money.