She sells hexagonal rocks by the seashore

But hold on. What the scientists’ analysis additionally showed is that in two dimensions, while the fragments you get are usually quadrangles, there are exceptions. Take fields that dry up in the summer heat and then display characteristic and familiar wide cracks. Those individual cells of mud tend to have six sides: a hexagon. Fascinatingly, Earth’s tectonic plates—the pieces of the planet’s crust that make up the land masses we are so familiar with—are also on average hexagons. As the scientists write, “the geometry of the [tectonic plates] is compatible with either 1) an evolution consisting of episodes of brittle fracture and healing or 2) cracking via thermal expansion." And we know the Earth has been through both those processes.