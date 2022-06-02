Sheryl Sandberg is set to exit Facebook at a pivotal juncture

A former senior executive at Facebook once told me that the one thing they knew for sure about Zuckerberg and Sandberg was that they would leave the company only if Wall Street wanted them to. That meant a drop in the company’s share price below, say, $100. Meta’s stock closed at $188 on Wednesday, a 50% drop from the $378 level it was trading at last year. Facebook’s market capitalization flirted with $1 trillion at that time, and it’s now hovering around $500 billion. Another key figure in Facebook’s growth story has left too: Peter Thiel, who was Facebook’s first outside investor and a guiding hand for Zuckerberg, recently stepped down from its board of directors after 17 years. Though Zuckerberg has said publicly that he will remain CEO in the coming years, his apparent obsession with virtual reality leaves Facebook looking increasingly rudderless.

