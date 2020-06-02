Opinion | Shield online platforms for content moderation to work

Let me state upfront that I don’t believe this interpretation is entirely correct. While sub-section (1) of Section 230(c) does say intermediaries will not be liable for content posted by users, sub-section (2) was specifically designed to allow “Good Samaritan" moderation of online content. Even in the early days of the internet, it was clear that regulators would not be able to moderate content without the assistance of private platforms. Sub-section (2) was supposed to make this possible by giving intermediaries immunity from liability for actions they took in good faith to restrict access to unlawful material. It was believed that with this immunity, internet platforms would have the assurance they needed to moderate the content that flowed through their pipes.