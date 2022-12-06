Shifting to a lower gear

Apart from the much-discussed rate action, any communication from the central bank on the liquidity front might be of interest. The widening of the differential between growth rates of credit and deposit has been stark over the past six months. Credit demand improved along with the much-anticipated recovery in the economy, while deposit growth remains markedly sombre partly reflecting the sharp reduction in excess systemic liquidity by the RBI during the current financial year. A change in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is not expected in the December MPC meeting. However, the RBI may consider either a CRR cut (even if for a finite period) or open market operations (OMO) in the coming months, based on prevailing money market and financial market conditions.