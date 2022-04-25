Shock and awe tactics may be needed to contain US inflation

It may not be enough just to tame inflation. Although policymakers have been successful in guiding markets toward their goal and then delivering, they have been less effective in lowering inflation expectations. Soon after Powell spoke, 10-year break-even rates, a measure of what the market expects the rate of inflation to be over the life of the securities, climbed above 3% to a record while an auction of inflation-protected securities drew strong demand. One gauge of inflation expectations favoured by the Fed rebounded to levels not seen since before the market started pricing in multiple rate increases. For the Fed to bring the inflation rate closer to its average 2% goal from 8.5%, it may need to do more than just guide the market and deliver a surprise.