Should charity be Done directly or through a trust?

The punishments and penalties under these laws have been enhanced in recent years. Clerical errors and slight delays could invite significant punishments. To illustrate a few instances: if the income tax return or the audit report is filed late even by a day or two, it could result in loss of income tax exemption for the year. If the application for renewal of registration is not filed by the due date (6 months before expiry of the earlier registration), tax is payable at the maximum rate on the fair market value of the assets of the trust, after deducting liabilities, resulting in around 40% of the trust being wiped out. If a trust receives a corpus donation (towards its capital) and it is not invested in approved investments by the year-end, the corpus donation does not qualify for exemption, unless it is actually spent. There are many more mistakes which could invite loss of exemption, penalties and punishments.