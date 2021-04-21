Should investors worry about a Tobin tax proposal in the US?

In arguing for a Tobin tax, the paper considers scheduled release of information about a security, like corporate earnings. It assumes dealers, market makers and trading firms will buy if the news is good and sell if it is bad. Despite the oversimplifications, the model correctly predicts that dealers and market makers position their inventories before scheduled announcements to best accommodate expected order flow. This is normally considered a good thing, as it smoothens the market impact of events. One of the complaints about the Dodd-Frank rules is that they discouraged holding long or short positions, leading to less efficient markets and widening bid/ask spreads. The paper then introduces some transparent rhetorical tricks to make inventory positioning seem bad. Market makers holding inventory are called “front runners." Front running is a crime where a broker or other agent transacts for itself before executing a client order. Akerlof stretches the definition to mean any pre-emptive action by a broker. This is no minor lapse, with the phrase used 100 times in the paper. So the entirely legal and ethical practice of inventory management is labelled with a phrase referring to a criminal act.