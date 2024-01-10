Small caps have had a dream run over the past three years or so. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that many have made once-in-a-lifetime fortunes by betting on these companies. But the question to ask now is this: should you stay invested in small caps?

Many gurus have opined on this, backing their views on this with hard data and analysis. Today, I am going to take a far simpler route, one that I believe is far more instructive despite being less scientific.

I am going to try and show you, based on recent history, the best and worst times to invest in small caps. This, I believe, should give you enough to mull over, and throw up some ideas on how you should plan and perhaps even restructure your portfolio.

Let’s start with this first chart, which starts in December 2007. This was when the stock markets had peaked, led by all kinds of stocks, especially in the real estate and infrastructure space. Take a look:

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Notice what happened when the sell-off came in 2008. Naturally, small caps (blue line) fell far faster than large caps (black line). But that’s just a near term impact.

What’s the more important point is that you could have held on to your investments for the next 16 years, and even then, the large caps, represented by the BSE Sensex here, would have outperformed the small caps. Amazing. As an investor you got no extra return for buying riskier stocks, just because you entered at the top of the market.

Let’s pencil this in as an example of what happens when you invest at the top of the market.

Now, let’s take a look at the next chart. This one starts in January 2009, when the stock markets hit rock bottom as a result of the Great Recession.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

The key point of this chart jumps out at you, right? The outperformance of the small caps in the near term is easily understood. But what is truly amazing is the huge outperformance as compared to large caps over 15 years. This is a great example of what could happen when you invest at the bottom of the market.

Here’s the next chart. This one starts in January 2018, when the markets were again peaking.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

This has a similar pattern to the first chart. Initially small caps underperformed large caps, but in the long term they marginally outperformed large caps. Such a minor underperformance is not worth the additional risk, and this too serves as an example of what can happen if you invest at the top of the market.

Our last chart starts in March 2020, during the most recent big sell off.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Again, the pattern is familiar. Small caps outperformed large caps massively over the long term.

By no stretch of imagination is this a comprehensive study. But it does throw up patterns that you could use to your advantage.

Here’s what I take away from all this.

First, when you are investing in a very hot market, over the very long term, small caps do not outperform large caps by a lot, if at all. Therefore, you are effectively not compensated for the additional risk you are taking on by investing in that segment. This basically means one should not be overweight on small caps when markets are peaking. Instead, it may be better to be relatively overweight on large caps.

Second, when markets are beaten down, you need to take on more risk – i.e. small cap stocks – as there is a much bigger reward ahead. The risk-reward trade off is now in your favour. This is borne out by the charts, which clearly show that when one buys into small caps in such situations, the long-term out performance vis-à-vis large caps can be huge.

In other words, you need to take risks when no one is willing to do so, and you need to cut your risk when everyone else is gung-ho.

You are probably wondering what’s new in what I’ve just said. But then, you will appreciate that the reason most people don’t make big money from stocks is that they forget these very basics.

Now, the obvious question that is probably playing on your mind is this: how does one know when the markets have peaked, or when they are at the bottom?

Well, no one knows until this has happened. But again, you can see the patterns.

A bull market is characterised by, among other things:

Sharp spikes in stock prices without care for traditional, proven valuation metrics.

Creation of new metrics to justify valuations (“number of eyeballs" in 1999, “value of landbank" in 2007, and today, perhaps, “market cap to order book").

Surge in money flows, especially into smaller companies.

Lots of IPOs hitting the market, many of questionable quality.

The emergence of new gurus who talk of multi-decade stock-market bull runs.

If you believe the market is peaking now, perhaps this is the time to be light on small caps. This does not mean selling your core small cap holdings which have been purchased at rock bottom prices (i.e. with a large margin of safety). On the other hand, and like I have argued earlier, this is perhaps a great time to get rid of poor-quality stocks in your portfolio.

Another important question is whether you should continue to add to your small cap allocation either via stock purchases, or mutual fund lumpsums/SIPs. Based on what you have read here, and perhaps other inputs you may have, that’s a decision you will need to make.

As I said at the start, my purpose here is to “show" how one could consider allocating funds at various stages of the market. This is not some heavy-duty, number-crunching study. My limited aim was to try and show a pattern that could perhaps repeat in the future.

I hope there is enough for you to consider reviewing how you allocate your money between small caps, mid caps and large caps.

Happy rational investing to you.

Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.

You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.