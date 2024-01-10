Opinion
Should you stay invested in small caps?
Rahul Goel 5 min read 10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Historical data shows that small caps outperform large caps when you invest at the bottom of the market, but under-perform them when you invest at the top.
Small caps have had a dream run over the past three years or so. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that many have made once-in-a-lifetime fortunes by betting on these companies. But the question to ask now is this: should you stay invested in small caps?
