Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was not just another superstar; he was blessed with a deep voice and a beautifully polished vocal chord, and he rose to fame by consistent hard work. His death, which occurred just after a concert in Kolkata, horrified his followers. The old “storm in a teacup" phenomenon returned to haunt us shortly after. It happens every time an eminent personality’s untimely and unnatural death shakes the public’s sentiments.

With KK, I’d like to talk about all those who were in show business but left us unexpectedly early. I’d want to bring up Raj Kapoor’s ambitious film Mera Naam Joker. The iconic dialogue, “the show must go on", was delivered by Dharmendra in his own style in this film. This kind of pressure forces successful people in the film industry, sports and other fields to deal with a slew of personal issues. In this age of crude materialism, stress has become an unavoidable outcome of fame and fortune. Prior to KK, actors Siddharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar from Kannada films died young. These celebrities had to pay the price for fame by laying down their lives.

One thing is clear, riyaz (practice) and homework are insufficient to maintain constant competitiveness. People in the “show business industry" must demonstrate their ability to adapt to any situation. It makes no difference to them how much pain their bodies go through as a result of it. Chetna Raj, a well-known Kannada television actress, is the most recent example. She died as a result of cosmetic surgery when she was still quite young.

KK, just like many of his generation’s vocalists, didn’t merely perform on stage. These artistes must perform many feats on stage to keep the audience entertained. Have you ever seen Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Ravi Shankar, or any other classical artiste perform on stage in YouTube’s archive? It’s as if the peaceful, eternal allure of their work has radiated from an aura and spread around the room. There was no shrillness, no boasts, no guarantees, but everyone who heard them sing and play could not help but be enthralled. You may say that KK was a film vocalist rather than a classical performer.

Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle sang thousands of film songs. Except for Asha Tai, none of them is alive, although whenever they performed live, they tried to limit themselves to suras and ragas. Kishore Kumar was an outlier in this regard. He began performing “Dhamal" on stage in the 1970s and 1980s, but he pales in comparison with today’s singers.

According to one study in the US, the incidence of heart attacks has increased by 13% among adults in their third and fourth decades of life. According to some research, heart disease strikes Indians 10 years earlier than it does in western countries. Professionals must bear the expense of pollution, lifestyle and the never-ending rat race of competitiveness. KK is the most recent example of this. His heart and liver were stated to be in poor condition. Is there a disease that comes with the constant heat of being in the lead? This appears to have been the case for several years.

As a result, depression has joined the ranks of heart disease as an epidemic. According to the World Health Organization, India has over 56 million depressive cases. According to the newest survey by sleep research website SavvySleeper, Mumbai is the second most stressed city in the world after Tokyo. There was a time when KK lived there, but the list is long. Remember Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic ending? Rajput, one of Hindi cinema’s most promising talents, took his own life. Suicides and cinema have a long history together.

I’d like to end with a comment from the legendary playback singer Manna Dey. He came to Allahabad once, and I had the opportunity to meet him. I asked him, “Don’t you feel you didn’t acquire the same fame as Rafi, Kishore, and Mukesh, the most successful trio of their time." His response was a lesson in itself. “I have no regrets of any kind," Manna-Da said. “Every man receives his fair share. Is it less of a burden for me to have sung a successful song for every famous movie star? It’s a different story since I’m not his permanent voice...Unfortunately, all of them are gone, but I am still singing among you guys," he concluded after a long pause. He continued to sing for approximately three decades after that. Manna Dey was aware of how fast he needed to walk, how far he needed to walk, and when he needed to stop. When will the rest of the world realize this truth? It’s beneficial to be aware of one’s limitations without being dissatisfied.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.