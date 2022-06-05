Showbiz stars: Why so many leave us too soon

I’d like to end with a comment from the legendary playback singer Manna Dey. He came to Allahabad once, and I had the opportunity to meet him. I asked him, “Don’t you feel you didn’t acquire the same fame as Rafi, Kishore, and Mukesh, the most successful trio of their time." His response was a lesson in itself. “I have no regrets of any kind," Manna-Da said. “Every man receives his fair share. Is it less of a burden for me to have sung a successful song for every famous movie star? It’s a different story since I’m not his permanent voice...Unfortunately, all of them are gone, but I am still singing among you guys," he concluded after a long pause. He continued to sing for approximately three decades after that. Manna Dey was aware of how fast he needed to walk, how far he needed to walk, and when he needed to stop. When will the rest of the world realize this truth? It’s beneficial to be aware of one’s limitations without being dissatisfied.