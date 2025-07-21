Siddharth Pai: Don’t be naive, Agentic AI won’t eliminate agency costs
Adopters of AI agents should be wary of risky ways in which these bots could veer off their objectives. The principal-agency problem of misaligned human motives is set to emerge in an artificial avataar that could prove even more costly.
In 1976, economists Michael Jensen and William Meckling—later my professors—introduced a theory that would fundamentally reshape corporate governance. Their insight was elegant and unsettling: whenever a ‘principal’ hires an ‘agent’ to act on its behalf, the agent’s behaviour may diverge from the principal’s interests.