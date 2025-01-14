Opinion
Simplify India’s GST regime: The case for it is clear and it’s time to act
T.C.A. Anant 5 min read 14 Jan 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- This indirect tax system has grown far too complex. A GST regime with uniform rates—based on clear statistical data—within every broad category would enhance fairness, reduce litigation and also improve the ease of doing business in India.
A recent clarification issued by the Goods and Services Tax Council in its December 2024 meeting, that caramelized popcorn would be grouped with sugar confectionery and taxed at 18%, attracted much criticism.
