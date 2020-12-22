Simplify KYC norms to catalyse an e-credit revolution

Aadhaar-based eKYC was conceptualized as a solution to this problem. However, once the Supreme Court ruled out private-sector access to the Aadhaar infrastructure, its utility was greatly diminished. The central bank created a centralized KYC registry to address this problem. It required lenders to upload the KYC information of their customers to this registry, so that other regulated entities can rely on already-checked KYC data for subsequent transactions, without any duplication of effort. However, the CKYC registry has not been utilized to its full potential—thanks, in part, to the poor quality of the documents scanned into the registry, as well as the fact that CKYC standards have evolved so rapidly that older records are no longer compatible with the latest requirements. Both these mechanisms were built for the traditional lending paradigm, where lenders open accounts for borrowers in their own bank and deposit the loan amount in it. However, digital lending is not bound by these constraints.