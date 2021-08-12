Singapore is well ahead of the global curve on urban mobility

I have seen this first-hand. In 2013, with the 50th anniversary of Singapore’s independence approaching, the head of its civil service sought my feedback on the celebrations. Perhaps, I suggested, Singapore should focus not on the past, but on the future, such as by propelling innovation in mobility. Only a few days passed before I received a phone call informing me that the government had decided to establish a working group, the Committee on Autonomous Road Transport for Singapore (CARTS), to study a transition to driverless cars, and I was invited to participate. Since then, the committee has met with key stakeholders , public and private, several times per year, in order to lay the groundwork.