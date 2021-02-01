Sitharaman has lived up to her word on a ‘never before’ budget

Further, the government’s revenue estimates (net to the Centre and net of borrowing) for 2020-21 are ₹16 trillion and ₹19.8 trillion for 2021-22. The latter is lower than the original budget estimate for this year. This is despite assuming that the nominal GDP for 2021-22 at ₹223 trillion will end up near the original budget estimate of ₹225 trillion for this year. Savour that for a moment. Arguably, for the first time ever, an Indian government has chosen to go fully clean on Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources, refrained from engaging in the gimmickry of borrowing from its own enterprises (issuing special bonds to them), and under-promised on revenue with every likelihood of over-delivering on the estimated budget deficit of 6.8% for 2021-22. This sets a very high bar on fiscal transparency and conservatism for future governments too. For this alone, the minister and her team deserve a full-throated cheer, just as the Indian cricket team earned our admiration a few weeks ago. They have kept it simple, just as the cricket team did with such telling effect. This budget will stand India in very good stead for 2021-22 and beyond.