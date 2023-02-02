Sitharaman has managed to pull off a balancing act
- The budget does well to stabilize public finances without letting the economic recovery suffer
Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the last full budget of the second Narendra Modi government. The finance minister had a tricky balancing act between stabilizing public finances and supporting India’s economic recovery, with risks from tilting too far on either side.
