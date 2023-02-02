Sitharaman has managed to pull off a balancing act

The other constituency that has been given relief is the salaried class, which has been hit by a double whammy of weak wage growth in the midst of a profit-led economic recovery and high inflation. The nudge to citizens to opt for lower tax rates without any exemptions will hopefully work this time around. The amount of revenue forgone is small, however. So, it will not do much to move the fiscal needle. The broader goal of Indian tax policy should be to collect more direct taxes while bringing down rates of indirect taxation, especially GST. Thankfully, there was no move to increase import tariffs to deal with the wide trade deficit, an implicit recognition of the fact that high import taxes are a barrier to higher exports in a world of global supply chains.