Sitharaman unveils India’s first green budget
- In a bid to push energy transition and achieve net-zero objectives and energy security, the government has provided ₹35,000 crore for priority capital investments
New Delhi: The finance minister presented a phenomenal budget, which sets the Indian economy on the right track for continued growth. Her speech succinctly projects this year’s economic growth at 7%. I believe the economy is on the right track despite challenges, both global and domestic. The Indian economy has increased in size from the 10th to the fifth largest during the past nine years.
