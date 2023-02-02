Sitharaman unveils India’s first green budget

In my opinion, over the last nine years, the National Rural Livelihood Mission has been a major success. It has mobilized rural women. More than 8 million Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the government will now enable these women to reach the next stage of economic empowerment through the formation of large producer enterprises or collectives, with each having several thousand members. These initiatives will help the government to promote the economic empowerment of women in our country. Additionally, FM’s move to fund railways is a very good way to gain the highest spike in statistical numbers for GDP and employment multiplier. The 33% increase in the capex budget will have a multiplier effect.