Sitharaman’s budget does well to strike the Pareto efficiency mark

Bankers will be pleased that while the deficit is at ₹17.86 trillion, the Centre’s net market borrowing planned is at ₹11.8 trillion, which is similar to 2022-23’s. This means that there will be no extra pressure on liquidity in the market, given that presently there is some strain in the system. This has assuaged the bond market, as seen in yields coming down, albeit marginally, after these numbers were announced. This number will also provide comfort to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which comes up with its monetary policy next week. In fact, if takeaways of the latest Economic Survey are combined with the fiscal math of the budget, RBI will be able to take a more nuanced view on the repo rate, as inflation is projected to come down next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}