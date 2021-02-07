Sitharaman’s tariff increases are based on a new economic gambit

Economic theory provides some rationale for such a policy. Indeed, this is to be found in my own early scientific work. A paper of mine written jointly with German economist Alfons Weichenrieder, ‘Tariff Jumping Foreign Investment and Capital Taxation’ (Journal of International Economics, 2001), provides an explicit rationale for modest tariffs in a situation in which the inward flow of investment is subject to capital taxation. In contrast to the received wisdom that tariffs are welfare-worsening, we show that in a standard model, they would be welfare-improving under a highly realistic assumption that capital is subject to taxation. Our model thus provides a theoretical underpinning for the policy of inducing inward investment flows through tariffs, so long as such inflows are subject to taxation.