Every now and then, I run across a piece of scientific research so delicious as to be irresistible. If you find that hard to believe—science, and irresistible? delicious?—consider some of what I’ve written about here: ants that turn left, sloths that leave footprints, sunflowers that follow the Sun, and more. Always more.

Most recently, there’s this paper: “The influence of juvenile dinosaurs on community structure and diversity" (Science, 26 February 2021). The title doesn’t say very much. Then again, plenty of people are fans of dinosaurs and for that reason alone might take a closer look at a paper like this. I’m certainly one of those. I mean, there are times I struggle to understand how anyone can be indifferent to these enormous creatures. One giant ran on powerful hind legs and chomped on smaller animals. Another, with wildly long tail and neck but an absurdly small head, was herbivorous. That’s Tyrannosaurus ("tyrant lizard") and Brontosaurus ("thunder lizard"), respectively. To even imagine tyrant and thunder lizards—dozens of feet long—roaming the planet is to have my mind boggle.

So anyway, I was drawn to this paper like, well, Tyrannosaurus Rex might have been to some hapless but delicious prey. Indeed, the title doesn’t say very much. But take these sentences from the abstract: “We found that megatheropods (more than 1,000kg) such as tyrannosaurs had specific effects on dinosaur community structure. Although herbivores spanned the body size range, communities with megatheropods lacked carnivores weighing 100 to 1,000kg."

Still puzzled? What the paper tries to explain, in essence, is one of the dilemmas fans of dinosaurs, serious and otherwise, eventually bump up against: why were there many very large dinosaur species, but far fewer smaller ones? Among carnivorous dinosaurs, there were small species and giant ones ("megatheropods"), but almost none in between ("mesocarnivores"). Why?

Think about that for a moment. Take a given group of animals on our planet today—for example, mammals. They range in size from cats to wolves to lions, even if there are none quite as enormous as Tyrannosaurus and Brontosaurus. The point is, there are today mammals in small, medium and large sizes; in fact, the species’ count decreases as their size increases. But go back a few hundred million years, and you’ll find many giant carnivorous dinosaurs, some small ones, and few in the middle. Why?

The authors of this paper—Katlin Schroeder, Kathleen Lyons and Felisa Smith of the Universities of New Mexico and Nebraska—believe they have found an answer. Along the way, they think it also helps explain why there were comparatively few dinosaur species at all, compared to the incredible diversity of animal species today.

Think of a newborn Tyrannosaurus. Emerging from its egg, it weighs about 15kg. If you had seen this stripling megatheropod at that early stage of its life, you may never have guessed that it would grow to three hundred times that size and maybe more. And it grew swiftly, too. As it did so, its choice of prey changed to match its steadily expanding size. As it grew, so did its appetite, and it also competed with other dinosaur species of similar sizes, for food and other resources. Given Tyrannosaurus’s bodily weapons—for example, its powerful legs and jaw and its consequent efficiency at hunting and eating—even juveniles of the species would tend to win that competition at every stage of its growth. That is, they would push species that were medium-sized as adults, but possibly milder, toward extinction.

Schroeder, Lyons and Smith tested this hypothesis by examining fossil data for some 550 dinosaur species in 43 different ecosystems around the world. For this, they turned to mathematics. “For juvenile megatheropods to exclude smaller species from the community," they write, “they must represent a non-negligible proportion (>50%) of the biomass." To check this, they took the mass of such a juvenile at a given age and multiplied that by how many of them were expected to survive, based on the data from fossil record.

The result? In all 10 Tyrannosaurus species they examined, the juvenile biomass was greater than 60% of the adult biomass of the same species; in five of those species, juvenile biomass was actually greater than the adults’. This supports the idea that where we’d expect to find in-between-sized species in a given ecosystem—as we would with modern mammals almost anywhere on Earth—we instead find the juveniles of the giant species. Ravenous teenagers, all. At any given body size, they were consuming more than half of the food resources available for dinosaurs, leaving other species scrabbling for the scraps and eventually dying out.

Another fascinating aspect of this analysis is that these gaps changed over time. The Jurassic period (200-145 million years ago) saw smaller weight gaps than the Cretaceous (145-65 million years ago). Why? Partly, the Jurassic juveniles “were more similar to adults" than their Cretaceous descendants, meaning there were fewer ecological niches for them to occupy—and displace the competition from—as they grew. Partly too, there were more herbivorous dinosaur species in the Jurassic, which the juveniles preyed on but the likely competition ignored.

Narrow or wide, note that we find this weight gap only in ecosystems that actually had megatheropods. Those that didn’t have the giants, or those that had plenty of species that weighed less than 100kg so that megatherapods weren’t as numerically dominant, tended to have mesocarnivore species too.

“For perspective," write the authors, “if the modern mammal carnivore assemblage of Kruger National Park [in South Africa] were similarly structured, there would be no carnivores between the size of an African lion (190kg) and a bat-eared fox (4kg)." Still, why don’t we see a similar lack of middleweight species among mammals? Unlike dinosaurs, almost no mammals hatch from eggs. Therefore, even lions and elephants become adults much faster than dinosaurs do. So there’s less time they spend as juveniles, time they might spend competing with adults of other species and winning.

In effect, megatheropod juveniles were like species unto themselves, efficiently eliminating their competition. So it is that there are very few mesocarnivore dinosaur species: the ones whose adults would weigh between 100 and 1,000kg. As one report about this research suggested, it’s as if a boxer turned pro in her youth, beat up on her opponents in every weight category as she grew, then moved on and finally became the heavyweight champion of the world. No champions in any of those middleweight categories, just the trail of debris our boxer champion has left behind on her way to ruling the world as Tyrannosaurus Rex once did.

Finally, if megatheropod juveniles occupied niche after niche in an ecosystem, successively and successfully getting rid of their competition in each case before shifting up, this might explain another dinosaur puzzle. Their research, write the authors, “support[s] the hypothesis that juvenile megatheropods effectively filled the niche of ... mesocarnivores and therefore likely limited diversification of theropods with adult body sizes that fell within this range." That is, these megatheropod juveniles constrained the flowering of dinosaur species in general: we know of only about 1,500. In contrast, mammal species number in the tens of thousands, not forgetting the counts of various other animal types.

Juveniles: they have it in them to shape the world. Believe it.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via