Sizing up dinosaurs: the juveniles have it

Think of a newborn Tyrannosaurus. Emerging from its egg, it weighs about 15kg. If you had seen this stripling megatheropod at that early stage of its life, you may never have guessed that it would grow to three hundred times that size and maybe more. And it grew swiftly, too. As it did so, its choice of prey changed to match its steadily expanding size. As it grew, so did its appetite, and it also competed with other dinosaur species of similar sizes, for food and other resources. Given Tyrannosaurus’s bodily weapons—for example, its powerful legs and jaw and its consequent efficiency at hunting and eating—even juveniles of the species would tend to win that competition at every stage of its growth. That is, they would push species that were medium-sized as adults, but possibly milder, toward extinction.

