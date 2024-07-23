'Skilling is our youths' passport to the future of work'
Summary
- The Union budget echoed the interim budget’s focus on ‘yuva’ as one of four major groups to support.
Today, India stands at a pivotal juncture—our nation forms the world’s fifth largest economy with tremendous scope for unparalleled growth, but also with a pressing need for enhanced employability. With a vision of Viksit Bharat for India@2047 to strive towards, we must reckon with how to skill today’s youth to bridge the unemployment-employability gap while shaping nation-building and progress. The Union budget 2024-25 echoed the interim budget’s focus on ‘yuva’ as one of four major groups to support. Highlighting a welcome package of five schemes facilitating employment and skilling for 41 million youth over a 5-year period, with ₹1.48 trillion allocated for education, employment, and skilling, today’s announcements bode well for the future of our youth, given the government’s emphasis on skill development.