Slashing prices is another form of marketing myopia

Even if your customers are organizations, remember that you are selling to individuals in the purchase-decision hierarchy. These executives come and go to new jobs in other companies. This happens in good times and bad. Therefore, you need to keep educating newcomers about your brand and capabilities even at the same customer organizations. You need their names and responses to your marketing communications recorded on your website. And your salespeople need contact leads as well as the confidence that your brand holds equity among customers who value what it delivers and will pay for it without hesitation.