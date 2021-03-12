If reading that sentence generates a small knot in the pit of my stomach, I have to wonder, what does it feel like to say it?

That’s exactly what I read in a recent article (AI maths whiz creates tough new problems for humans to solve, Nature, 3 February 2021). It is a quote from Doron Zeilberger, a professor of mathematics at Rutgers University. What prompted his pessimism? Or is it optimism?

Whatever: what prompted it is something known as the Ramanujan Machine (ramanujanmachine.com). Named, as you can imagine, for the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Machine will, its authors tell us, “harness your computer power to make new [mathematical] discoveries." In fact, it has “already discovered dozens of new conjectures."

It can also find new ways to calculate the digits of mathematical constants—numbers like p, or e, or Avogadro’s constant, etc. Most such particularly interesting numbers are irrational—meaning they cannot be expressed as the quotient of two integers. To start with, the Machine uses well-known formulae to produce the digits of such numbers. But as it does so, it searches for new formulae that can also produce these digits. If it finds one, that’s known as a “conjecture". Humans then take over, seeking to show that this conjecture has some truth in it, that the Ramanujan Machine is indeed producing the correct digits.

In a sense, the Machine learns from the tasks it has been set, and is able to apply itself to new ones. Much as you would do as you learned things. And why is this Machine named for Ramanujan? The remarkable thing about the man was that he found all kinds of brilliant formulae for all kinds of mathematical objects—and yet, he doesn’t seem to have come upon them as other, more conventional mathematicians might have. That is, after years of training and hard work. Instead, he always said, a goddess appeared in his dreams and put those formulae in his mind. The Ramanujan Machine must sometimes seem similarly intuitive in the way it finds formulae.

But the parallel to the great man may actually be a little more prosaic than that. For the time being, the Machine is only able to produce a specific kind of formula known as a continued fraction. And Ramanujan, as it happens, churned out any number of continued fractions.

But wait, what is a continued fraction? Here’s a simple one:

2 = 4 / (4 - (4 / (4 - 4 / (4 - …)))

… the ellipsis meaning we keep up this subtraction/division tango forever.

In this case, there’s a simple number, 4, in the numerator on the right hand side of the equation. The denominator, though, is 4 minus something, and if you look at it carefully, that something is the same as the complete right hand side of the equation. So that right hand side is nested in its own denominator; and if you unpack that denominator, you find it nested in a second denominator; and on and on like that, for a sequence of fractions that goes on forever. That is, an infinite sequence of them.

Once you get the hang of it, it looks sort of clever. Still, no doubt you want to know about the left hand side of the equation. How do we know this continued fraction equates to 2?

Well, let’s work it out. Say the fraction evaluates to some number x; so what is x? Remember that what’s nested in its denominator is the entire fraction itself, meaning x. That is, we can rewrite the equation like this:

x = 4 / (4 - x)

And this is easy to solve, giving us the value of x as 2.

This is the basic idea of a continued fraction. You can look at the first few “terms", identify the pattern that defines them and thus predict what subsequent denominators will look like. To mathematicians, of course, the example above is simple to the point of triviality. The continued fraction formulae they find useful are considerably more intricate and complex than this, though their patterns are still usually clear. Besides, in their writing about them, you will run into remarks like this: “It is well-known that the continued fraction representation of quadratic irrationals is periodic. ... However, Ramanujan came up with beautiful analogues to this using the base of the natural logarithms e."

That word “beautiful" is indeed actually italicized in the paper where I found those sentences —a quiet tribute to a mind that, a century after we lost him far too early, mathematicians still marvel at. Here’s one of Ramanujan’s continued fractions that use both e and p:

View Full Image Ramanujan’s continued fractions

Beautiful or not, I honestly have no idea how to solve what’s on the right hand side of that equation. But Ramanujan told us that it evaluates to the relatively simple-looking number on the left.

Ramanujan worked out many such continued fractions and included several in the letters he wrote, famously, to the English mathematician G.H. Hardy. After reading the letters, Hardy, just as famously, invited Ramanujan to come work with him at Cambridge. He later remarked about Ramanujan’s formulae: “[They] defeated me completely; I had never seen anything in the least like them before. ... In his favourite topics, like infinite series and continued fractions, [Ramanujan] had no equal this century." That’s a flavour of the appeal and power of continued fractions.

The Ramanujan Machine has so far come up with a number of conjectures about continued fractions that evaluate to various numbers. There are about two dozen each for p and e, for example. These are important mathematical constants that have a habit of appearing out of the blue in all kinds of mathematical corners. After all, as we’ve seen, long before the Machine named for him, Ramanujan himself produced continued fractions involving both p and e.

The Machine has also generated five conjectures for an intriguing number known as Apery’s constant, of which two are still to be proved. Apery’s constant is what you get by adding the reciprocals of the cubes of the positive integers. If that seems like a singularly useless exercise, you might enjoy this description of Apery’s constant: “It arises naturally in a number of physical problems, including in the second- and third-order terms of the electron’s gyromagnetic ratio using quantum electrodynamics."

Then there are the two dozen conjectures—all but one unproven—for the even more intriguing Catalan’s constant. Start with 1, and alternately add and subtract the reciprocals of the squares of the odd numbers: what you get is Catalan’s constant. What fascinates mathematicians about it is that nobody knows whether it is rational or irrational. Nor has the Ramanujan Machine been able to answer that question. But there is a mathematical measure for how closely you can approximate a given number with rational numbers: this “irrationality exponent" is 1 or more for irrationals. We know of Catalan’s constant that its irrationality exponent is higher than 0.5, but less than 0.6. The Machine has been managed to raise that slightly, though not even to 0.6.

If your eyes are glazing over by now, my apologies, though that’s no surprise. For it’s not just that even its creators don’t know the full extent of the Ramanujan Machine’s capabilities. It’s also that it has already produced plenty that humans have not yet been able to prove.

Will we ever find those proofs? Or will we, as Doron Zeilberger predicts with cheery confidence, become obsolete?

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

