Slaves to the Machine? Or not? Or not yet?

In a sense, the Machine learns from the tasks it has been set, and is able to apply itself to new ones. Much as you would do as you learned things. And why is this Machine named for Ramanujan? The remarkable thing about the man was that he found all kinds of brilliant formulae for all kinds of mathematical objects—and yet, he doesn’t seem to have come upon them as other, more conventional mathematicians might have. That is, after years of training and hard work. Instead, he always said, a goddess appeared in his dreams and put those formulae in his mind. The Ramanujan Machine must sometimes seem similarly intuitive in the way it finds formulae.