s.It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of S.M. Krishna, an extraordinary leader, reformer, and visionary whose transformational contributions have left an indelible mark on Karnataka and India. Krishna was a statesman whose six-decade political career embodied progressive leadership, innovation, and commitment to public service.

I had the privilege of witnessing his visionary leadership firsthand. As part of the Vision Group on Biotechnology, I had the opportunity to work closely with Krishna on pioneering policies that catalyzed Karnataka’s emergence as a global leader in biotechnology, setting a precedent for other states to follow. He was not just a reformer but a trailblazer whose bold ideas and inclusive governance model set new benchmarks.

Also read | SM Krishna, Bengaluru's Silicon Valley architect, dies: From Karnataka CM to MEA He was a family man, a devoted husband to his wife Prema and a proud father to his daughters Malavika and Shambhavi. Gregarious by nature, he had a wide circle of friends. Despite his towering stature in public life, he remained deeply connected to his roots, often drawing on his upbringing in Mandya to guide his vision for inclusive growth. His humility and approachability endeared him to people from all walks of life, making him not just a leader but also a beloved figure among those he engaged with.

Visionary moderniser Krishna was a ‘people’s chief minister’ whose vision was grounded in the welfare and aspirations of Karnataka’s citizens. His reforms ushered in an era of opportunity for countless youth, transforming Bengaluru into the ‘Silicon Valley,’ the ‘Science Capital’ and the ‘Startup Capital’ of India, thus providing Karnataka the competitive edge to lead in the knowledge-driven economy.

As the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, Krishna spearheaded reforms that catapulted Bengaluru onto the global stage. A true modernizer, Krishna envisioned Karnataka as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. His groundbreaking initiatives, such as the establishment of Vision Groups for IT and BT, brought together business leaders, bureaucrats, and academicians to shape policy frameworks ahead of its time, which continue to inspire governance across India even today. This collaborative governance approach ensured that policymaking was inclusive and transformative creating an ecosystem that supported innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.

Also read | SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka govt declares holiday on Wednesday Recognizing the challenges posed by Bengaluru’s rapid urbanization, Krishna introduced a public-private partnership (PPP) model for city development through the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF). This task force, comprising experts from various sectors, developed a comprehensive blueprint for the city’s infrastructure and urban planning. With a futuristic vision, BATF tackled critical issues such as traffic management, waste disposal, and public transport, helping Bengaluru evolve into a modern, livable metropolis.

Through these pioneering reforms, Krishna transformed Bengaluru into a magnet for talent and investment, setting the foundation for the city’s long-term growth as a global technology hub.

Promoter of the Arts Krishna was not only a visionary leader in governance but also a passionate promoter of arts and culture. As a founder trustee of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, he played a pivotal role in nurturing Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage. This iconic visual arts complex, which houses a renowned college of fine arts, was established to promote art and culture through exhibitions and events at both state and national levels. Krishna’s commitment to fostering creativity and cultural expression helped elevate this iconic visual arts complex into a vibrant hub for artists, students, and art enthusiasts, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Karnataka.

Statesman of global repute Krishna had an active political life both at the state and national levels and served in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. His tenure as the External Affairs Minister (2009–2012) reflected his stature as a statesman of global repute. Representing India on the international stage, he was instrumental in strengthening India’s diplomatic relationships and promoting its interests abroad. His roles as governor of Maharashtra, Minister of State for Industry, Minister of State for Finance, as well as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly underscored his versatile and dynamic leadership across varied responsibilities.

Architect of ‘Brand Bengaluru’ Over the years, Krishna's statesmanship earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his visionary contributions. His legacy as the architect of 'Brand Bengaluru' endures as a shining example of how innovative policies can drive economic growth, urban development, and societal transformation.

Also read | Sombre scene at SM Krishna's house as son-in-law VG Siddhartha missing Krishna’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure in the lives he touched and the progress he inspired. As we remember him, let us honour his vision by continuing to strive for the inclusive, innovative Karnataka he dreamed of.