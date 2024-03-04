Small and midcap funds: Sebi steps in. When will you?
Summary
- Why depend on the regulator to step in to protect your wealth? Why get drawn into every new idea that hits the market? Remember, it's your money, and hence, your responsibility.
The Indian securities market regulator, Sebi, could not have said it any more clearly - "froth building up in small and midcap segments". This was part of the letter to the Amfi, the mutual fund industry body, asking them to initiate steps to protect the interest of investors in these segments.