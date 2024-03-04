Small and midcap funds: Sebi steps in. When will you?

While I do not want to nitpick, my question is this – why so late? Many, including this column, have warned about the flood of money into small and midcap funds (and more recently how it’s being diverted to thematic funds). Too much money chasing such stocks has naturally led to more froth. On top of that, the funds are now too large, and whether they can give fair exits in case there was a rush to get out, is questionable. Some funds will counter this (probably due to this regulatory action) by increasing allocation to the more liquid large-cap stocks perhaps, or then hold more cash. Either way, the damage is kind of done. And to undo, we will need to make these funds behave more like Flexicaps!