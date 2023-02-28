Smart contracts can revolutionize the way we transact

In an earlier column, I dug into the premise behind central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in an attempt to try and understand how these new digital instruments align with the two-tiered banking system we have come to depend on for over 400 years. In the process, I gained a new appreciation for the relationship between private money (the money in our bank accounts) and public money (issued by central banks) and how the ability to redeem private money in the form of central bank currency, as well as an ability to acquire central-bank public money in times of stress, is critical for the stability of the modern financial system.

