Smart shopping carts can even suggest new recipes for dinner4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:58 PM IST
But it’s unclear if this is yet another example of useless innovation
The next time that you are at a grocery store in the US, don’t be surprised if your shopping cart wants to chat. It may have suggestions for dinner, or lead you to buy an extra roll of paper towels because they’re on sale. It might even map out the most efficient route around the store so you can grab your stuff quickly and hit the check-out counters.