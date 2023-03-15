Smart shopping carts can even suggest new recipes for dinner

Smart carts also offer retailers a data advantage, says Shariq Siddiqui, co-founder and chief executive officer of Veeve. The company’s carts, which you’ll see in Kroger and Albertsons stores, can gather data from shoppers as they walk around. Whether or not they log into a Veeve tablet attached to the cart, the device collects information on how shoppers move through the store, what items they put in their basket and which items need to be replenished on shelves. It also serves up personalized ads and coupons to shoppers who log in to the device. With all that, Veeve’s technology increases cart sizes by about 70% to 80% compared to when a shopper goes through self checkout, according to Siddiqui.

