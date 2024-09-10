Opinion
Here’s why the shares of small businesses sell at inflated prices
Summary
- Those who are involved in organizing SME IPOs have no incentive to ensure reasonable pricing. What appears to be a flaw in the system is a feature, and the principle of caveat emptor is understood only in hindsight.
Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has raised concerns about the surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) by firms looking to list on the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) platform of stock exchanges.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more