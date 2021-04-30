Smells like team spirit: Getting ‘art’ out of artificial intelligence

Well, now we do not have to only imagine it. A project called Lost Tapes of the 27 Club, focused on mental health in the music industry, recently released a song called Drowned in the Sun. It was touted as a never-heard-before Nirvana song. Except that this song was never written by Kurt Cobain or Nirvana and discovered from some old musty attic years later; it was written by an artificial intelligence (AI) engine. To be more precise, it was written by a neural network trained on the entire body of Nirvana’s work. Google created a neural network called Magenta in 2016, which was built using TensorFlow, the vast open-source deep learning and AI library that Google maintains. Magenta was specifically designed to “explore the role of machine learning as a tool in the creative process". Nirvana’s tracks were fed into Magenta as MIDI (musical instrument digital interface) files—this format details the song and represents musical parameters like tempo and pitch, vocal melody and guitar riffs. The neural network found patterns and linkages in these different elements and used those to predict what could come next, and thus created an entire song. What is interesting is that Magenta did not act like one magic black box belting out new songs. Magenta wrote the music, but a separate neural network wrote the lyrics. Then, a team of Nirvana-loving humans sorted through pages and pages of output to find lyrics that fit the melodies created.

