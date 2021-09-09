Smith’s Invisible Hand as a collateral casualty of 9/11

The effect of Al-Qaeda’s brand of jihadist ideology on the course of history has duly been put to analysis, both in academia and beyond. America’s Cold War triumph, it seems, failed to win a consensus on an ideal model for human advancement. Liberty itself was seen at stake, once again, and the irony of flouting freedoms for freedom’s sake seemed all but lost on the US. In all this, what arguably escaped close analysis—for a wider view—was 9/11’s fallout on America’s economic system. As noted in Turning Point by Bruce Hoffman, a senior fellow at the US Council on Foreign Relations, Al-Qaeda’s targets were “symbols of American power". The World Trade Center, in particular, was a symbol of capitalism. It was first attacked in 1993. Its twin towers had been portrayed by an ad campaign for a US brand of jeans as Uncle Sam’s legs, all draped in denim for this 20th century icon of might to dwarf New York, shortly before suicide-hijackers turned planes into missiles aimed at them. Al-Qaeda boss Osama bin Laden’s post-9/11 speeches invoked the tyranny of pharaohs. While this seemed to endorse a grand but faulty ‘clash of civilizations’ thesis, Islamist portrayals of capitalism as “money made off money" were shortly forgotten in the shock and awe of war. Yet, two decades on, regardless of Al-Qaeda’s stated intent, how free-market ideals have fared deserve a look-in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}